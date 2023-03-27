Akanksha Dubey's last Instagram video doing belly dance hours before suicide goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKANKSHADUBEY_OFFICIAL Akanksha Dubey's last Insta video doing belly dance

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey shocked fans as she died by suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi. The actress was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath area where she was shooting for a film. Akanksha was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram. Hours before she ended her life, she had shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen doing the belly dance.

Akanksha Dubey dressed in a black top and a pair of jeans was seen grooving to the famous Bhojpuri song ‘Hilor Maare’ in her last Instagram video. Fans are in shock looking at the actress who looks so lively in the video and committed suicide hours later.

Also, another video is going viral from a few hours before she died by suicide in which she can be seen crying inconsolably in a hotel room in Varanasi. Akanksha Dubey came live on Instagram and was seen breaking down in tears. She can be seen covering her mouth and crying.

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She stepped into the world of acting with the film 'Meru Jung Mera Faisla' and was later seen in movies such as Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King among others.

