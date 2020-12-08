AK vs AK Trailer: Anurag Kashyap kidnaps Anil Kapoor's daughter in Vikramaditya Motwane's film

Image Source : YOUTUBE/NETFLIX Stills from AK vs AK Trailer

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Anil Kapoor are all set to bring AK vs AK to the screens in which the two will be seen plating themselves. The makers on Monday released the trailer of the film which attracted much attention of the viewers. The trailer shows that Kashyap kidnaps Anil Kapoor's daughter as they clash because of their egos. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film will release on Netflix on December 24.

The trailer shows how the actor Anil Kapoor searches for his daughter after Kashyap kidnaps her. It also shows the actor undergoing various phases as he comes to terms with his life and what is happening around him. Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also make cameos in the film.

Watch the trailer here-

Director Vikramaditya Motwane on Monday said he is happy to have made "AK vs AK", a film he has been working on for seven years, with Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. As per media reports, the film was earlier titled as “AK vs SK”, which stands for Anurag Kashyap and Shahid Kapoor, who were to play themselves in the film but things did not work out. Motwane said he had fun working on the film, which has a unique premise at its heart.

“There is a writer friend of mine Abhinav Sampat from Amsterdam. He sent me this concept seven years ago. It’s been made since, like all my films. It is his idea, it is brilliant and we had a lot of fun developing it until now,” Motwane said when asked about the concept of the film, at the virtual trailer launch press conference of the film. Motwane said he wanted to make a commercial masala film hence he approached Kapoor.

The film narrates the story of a brash film director (played by Kashyap), who kidnaps the daughter of a popular movie star (played by Kapoor) and shows the actor’s desperate search for his daughter (Sonam Kapoor) in real-time to present it as his next blockbuster.

The 64-year-old actor, best known for his commercial massy films including “Tezab”, “Beta”, “Mr India”, “Virasat”, said he was looking forward to collaborate with Motwane.

“I wanted to work with Vikram and once for all I wanted to show Anurag who is the real AK, I want to close this chapter after the film,” he said, adding, he is thankful to the entire team for making the shooting experience smooth.

Known for his brand of dark, realistic films, Kashyap said he signed the film only for Motwane. The two have worked together on a couple of projects including “Sacred Games”.

“AK vs AK” pits Kashyap against Kapoor in a clash of egos. Both the director and actor mock criticised each other throughout the press conference. The two also had a much publicised Twitter war on Sunday to promote the movie. “It started in a positive way on Twitter… he took it to a different level. I thought we had a sense of humour but then it went out of hands. My apologies. I had told them to not have today’s press conference but we had to as professionals,” Kapoor said.

When asked Kashyap why he shuns Kapoor in the film, the filmmaker said, there was a time when the actor was at a peak and he wanted to collaborate with him. “....Now he copies Anil Kapoor of the 80s and 90s…why should I work with him?” he said. To which Kapoor said, ‘what about you?’

(With PTI inputs)

