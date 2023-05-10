Ajith covers first leg of motorbike ride for Mutual Respect tour; to begin next ride in November 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ajith wraps up the first leg of the Ride for Mutual Respect tour

The South superstar, Ajith Kumar has finally completed the first leg of his bike tour 'Ride For Mutual Respect'. The actor has covered all states of India and a significant part of Nepal and Bhutan in the first part. Now the actor has returned to Chennai to start the shooting of Vidaa Muyarchi in the coming months. Pictures from the bike tour have gone viral on social media, and Ajith’s publicist has announced that the second leg of the tour will begin in November.

Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra shared an update on Twitter with a picture of the actor and he can be seen posing for the camera as he relishes rajma chawal at a restaurant in Bhutan. He wrote, “Having ridden across Challenging Terrains and facing extreme weather conditions. Ajith has ridden across every Indian state and has covered Nepal and Bhutan as well. The next leg of the world tour is to begin in November 2023.”

Speaking with the Indian Express, Suresh Chandra shared, “Ajith sir is back in Chennai and he will wrap up the shoot of Vidaa Muyarchi in the coming months.” He also mentioned after the shooting, the Vedalam actor will be travelling to Australia for the second leg of his bike tour in which he will also cover New Zealand.

Vidaa Muyarchi, Ajith’s 62nd project, is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. Other cast and crew details of the project are yet to be announced. It may be noted that Ajith will be collaborating with Magizh Thirumeni for AK62. The pooja recently happened at the Lyca Productions' office. Initially, AK62 was supposed to be directed by Vignesh Shivan. But the filmmaker was disassociated from the project due to undisclosed reasons. It is confirmed that composer Anirudh, who had previously worked with Ajith in Vedhalam and Vivegam, will be reuniting with the actor.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the heist drama Thunivu. The film also featured Manju Warrier and was directed by H Vinoth. It is one of highest grossing films of Ajith’s career which earned around Rs 200 crore globally.

