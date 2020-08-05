Ajay Devgn wishes wife Kajol with cute birthday message, says 'forever and always'

Image Source : TWITTER/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Bollywood actress Kajol is celebrating her 46th birthday today. On the occasion, husband and actor Ajay Devgn made the day extra special by dedicating a cute post to the actress. Ajay shared a beautiful picture with Kajol in which they can be seen sharing a laugh. He wrote, "Happy returns of the day, forever & always."

Happy returns of the day, forever & always 🌹@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/B6Z1PqJscp — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 5, 2020

Man of few words, Ajay Devgn rarely expressed his feelings publicly. The actor prefers to be a private person in contrast to which Kajol keeps treating fans with various throwback photos as well as glimpses from their family moments.

Last month, Ajay and Kajol celebrated 22 years of their film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. "22 years in real and reel. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha," Ajay wrote on Twitter and tagged Kajol on the post. He also shared a clip with many moments from the film. Released in 1998, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is a remake of Hollywood movie French Kiss. The film is about a couple finding love while pursuing different goals.

22 years in real and reel.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha 🌹🌹🌹🌹@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/TKmVfRiU8h — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 15, 2020

Talking about their relationship, Ajay Devgn told a portal, "The best part is that we’ve never asked each other to be what we aren’t. If she needs space, she can have it and if I need space, she never grudges that. We can sit together in a room for hours, doing our own thing and we don’t feel uncomfortable that we’re not talking. You can only get along with people who are unobtrusive yet, at the same time, we’re together."

Talking about his equation with Kajol, Ajay said, "If you don’t have it, then you can’t be together for so long. We have a bond where we can tell each other whatever we want. Even at home, we are a chilled-out couple."

On the work front, Ajay will soon be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", which is set to release on a digital platform.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage