Ajay Devgn unveils first look poster of Abhay, Karan Deol starrer Velle; film to release on THIS date

Producer-actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday (November 17) unveiled the first look poster of Abhay Deol and Karan Deol starrer upcoming comedy film 'Velle', ahead of its trailer release. Taking to his Instagram story, Ajay shared the film's poster and wrote, "Har Velle ka din aata hai. #Velle trailer out tomorrow, 12 noon."

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared details of the upcoming film on his Twitter handle. According to him, the film produced by AjayDevgnFfilms stars Sunny Deol's cousin Abhay and son Karan Deol in lead roles.

Sharing the poster of the film, Abhay Deol wrote, ‘Har vele ka din aata hai. The trailer of Vale will be out tomorrow at 12 noon." Karan Deol has also shared the poster with the same caption.

Soon after the release of the poster, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the team.

Apart from them the film also stars Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari in key roles. Produced by Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Rajnish Khanuja, the film is co-produced by Suniel Saini and Abhishek Nama. 'Velle' is slated to release on December 10 at the theatres.

Karan Deol made his acting debut in his father Sunny Deol’s directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film also featured Sahher Bambba. The film performed poorly at the box office, collecting ₹10.03 crore against a ₹60 crore budget.

