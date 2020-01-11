Ajay Devgn thanks fans for their love for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the theatres on January 10

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has it the theatres and how. The film opened to a great box office opening and collected over Rs 16 crore on the first day. Despite tough competition from Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, Ajay's Tanhaj managed to get a good start at the box office. Ajay took to his Twitter and dropped a video message for all his fans who have been showering love on the film. In his message, Ajay also urged people to watch the film and recognize, Tanhaji's sacrifice for the country.

Sharing the video message, Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Sincere thanks #TanhajiUnitesIndia #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior.

Ahead of the release of the film, Ajay had wished luck to Deepika's Chhapaak and wished that both the film manage to do well at the box office. Ajay said, " I don't think there is any war. People put their opinion and we should not take it seriously. Both films have good subjects and I hope both the films do well."

Tanhaji is also a special film for Ajay because it's his 100th film to release and he will be seen sharing screen space with wife Kajol after a long time.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. While Ajay plays the role of the Maratha warrior Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan has once again stepped into the shoes of antagonist Udhaybhan Rathod.