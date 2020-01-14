Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn thanks CM Yogi Adityanath for granting tax exemption to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

On Tuesday, the UP government announced Ajay Devgn’s period drama Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state. Elated by the news, the actor took to his twitter to thank CM Yogi Adityanath and wrote, “Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film”

"The film has been granted tax exemption in view of the story of the film that highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations," said the government spokesman. He said that Ajay Devgn had requested the chief minister to grant tax exemption to the film.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Watrrior has been ruling the box office even though it clashed with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. #Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4... Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays... Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz,” reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgan who also plays the title role of Subedar Tanhaji Malusare. Directed by om Raut, the film is set in the 17th century and is the first in Devgn's Unsung Warrior series.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Trailer:

