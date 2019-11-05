Ajay Devgn and son Yug get mobbed at Ajmer Sharif dargah. Video goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn and son Yug get mobbed at Ajmer Sharif dargah

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn visited the Ajmer Sharif dargah on Monday with his son Yug and it wasn’t a pleasant experience. Wile it is said that people get peace after visiting the holy place, the actor got mobbed as he was returning after paying a visit. A video has gone viral on the internet in which the actor can be seen protecting his little boy Yug from the crowd.

In the video, Ajay Devgn is seen trying to make his way out of the crowd along with his son Yug. The crowd surrounds the actor from all corners and in order to make some space, Ajay is seen losing his calm. Wearing a white and pink saafa on his head, the actor is seen trying to take his son out from there safely. Watch the video-

Ajay Devgn enjoys a huge fan base. The actor has portrayed iconic characters like in Singham and Golmaal which have not just ruled fans’ hearts but box office as well. Talking about his stardom and the impact it has on him, Ajay earlier told IANS, "I don't get carried away by success too much or bogged down by failure. I don't think about it (stardom). I don't care about it. I don't go out much. I don't show my power. I think both (Kajol and him) don't care about it. We are happy in our space,"

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has a big lineup of films releasing next year. He will be seen in period drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior along with Saif Ali Khan. He also has Turram Khan, a social comedy by Hansal Mehta. There is Bhuj: The Pride of India and Rajamouli’s RRR in the pipeline. Lastly, he has also been shooting for sports drama Maidaan in which he will be seen as a football player.

