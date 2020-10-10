Ajay Devgn shares throwback picture with director SS Rajamouli wishing him on his birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli's film RRR will be releasing in 2021

It's SS Rajamouli birthday today and from his fans to friends, everyone is wishing the Baahubali director on social media. And amongst them is his upcoming film RRR's actor Ajay Devgn.

Ajay took to his Instagram handle and wished Rajamouli with a beautiful picture of the two. The actor also wrote a heartfelt caption saying, ''Many happy returns of the day dear Rajamouli Garu. It’s been an honour knowing you and working with you on RRR. Best wishes for always Sir @ssrajamouli''.

Check out his post here:

Ajay and SS Rajamouli knew eachother from the fantasy action film Eega where the actor did a voiceover for its Hindi version Makkhi in 2012

On the work front, the two will be collaborating for their upcoming project RRR which is a multi-starrer film. It will be directed by Rajamouli and stars Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR apart from Ajay Devgn in the leads.

As per reports, Devgn is no charging anything for his role in RRR. The rumours are doing rounds that he refused to accept the payment because of being good friends with the director

RRR is also of the most awaited films which will be released in 2021.

