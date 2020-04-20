Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn shares adorable selfie to wish daughter Nysa on birthday

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn turned a year older on Monday and, the actor shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor has often spoke about the merciless trolling that his daughter Nysa is subjected to on social media. Ajay also said that his children are honest when it comes to judging his films. "I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone. Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don't think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it's very sad when such things happen,'' Ajay told a daily.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay Devgn shared an apt father-daughter moment selfie and said, "Happy Birthday dear daughter Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe.@nysadevgan @kajol".

Recently, there were reports about Nysa testing positive for coronavirus after her return from Singapore, where she is studying., Recently, Nysa had returned to India from Singapore after her school shut amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 14-year-old star kid was spotted with her mom Kajol at the airport in Mumbai on March 20.

Ajay Devgn refuted all such reports and called them untrue and baseless.

Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020

Nysa completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani School, Mumbai and later moved to Singapore for further studies. Nysa was enrolled at the United College of Southeast Asia.

