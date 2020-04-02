Thursday, April 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Ajay Devgn's most romantic moments with wife Kajol on his 51st birthday

Ajay Devgn's most romantic moments with wife Kajol on his 51st birthday

As Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn turns 51 today, let’s have a look at his most romantic moments with wife Kajol through photos.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 02, 2020 8:01 IST
Ajay Devgn's most romantic moments with wife Kajol on his 51st birthday
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Ajay Devgn's most romantic moments with wife Kajol on his 51st birthday

Ajay Devgn has time and again proved that he is the master of all trades. From comedy, action, drama, romance, the actor has done it all and managed to impress his fans all these years. Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut in Phool Aur Kaante and received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Then with films like The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Singham, Golmaal, Omkara, Gangaajal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and others, he made a separate niche for himself in the industry. 

With those brooding looks and drool-worthy eyes, many believe that Ajay Devgn is a very serious man. It is only his wife and actress Kajol who knows how big of a prankster he is when not on camera. As the actor turns 51 today, let’s have a look at his most romantic moments with wife Kajol through photos.

Fight Against Coronavirus

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X