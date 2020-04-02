Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn's most romantic moments with wife Kajol on his 51st birthday

Ajay Devgn has time and again proved that he is the master of all trades. From comedy, action, drama, romance, the actor has done it all and managed to impress his fans all these years. Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut in Phool Aur Kaante and received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Then with films like The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Singham, Golmaal, Omkara, Gangaajal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and others, he made a separate niche for himself in the industry.

With those brooding looks and drool-worthy eyes, many believe that Ajay Devgn is a very serious man. It is only his wife and actress Kajol who knows how big of a prankster he is when not on camera. As the actor turns 51 today, let’s have a look at his most romantic moments with wife Kajol through photos.

