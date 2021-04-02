Ajay Devgn's look from RRR out: Actor's never seen before strongest avatar leaves fan wanting for more

Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Ajay Devgn's look from RRR out

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been one of the most awaited films of the year. While the movie is slated to release in October, the makers have already managed to impress the audience with its every promos and posters. On Friday, The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR makers have finally unveiled Ajay Devgn's never seen before avatar from the movie. They have surprised Ajay Devgn's fans with the first look on his birthday.

RRR is one of the biggest multi-starrer projects that is releasing in 2021. Apart from Ajay Devgn, RRR also features Alia Bhatt and international stars Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. Unveiling his look, director SS Rajamouli, tweeted, "LOAD... AIM... SHOOT... He derives strength from empowering his people! Presenting @AjayDevgn from #RRRMovie. "

On the other hand, Ajay thanked SS Rajamouli and wrote, "Load. Aim. Shoot. Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character."

A few days back, the makers had unveiled the first look posters of Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan on their birthdays. SS Rajamouli introduced Alia as Sita saying, "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all."

'RRR' will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. In the film, Alia has been reportedly paired opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Olivia.