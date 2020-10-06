Image Source : TWITTER/AJAY DEVGN Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan dies, actor shares heartfelt post

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's cousin brother Anil Devgan breathed his last on Monday night. He was 51. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share the tragic news. "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet," wrote Ajay Devgn tweeted sharing a picture of his beloved brother.

Anil Devgan started out as an assistant to director Raj Kanwar in films such as "Jeet" (1996)", "Jaan" (1996) and "Itihaas". He also assisted Anees Bazmee in the 1998 rom-com hit "Pyar To Hona Hi Tha" (1998) and Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgn in "Hindustan Ki Kasam" (1999).

He made his directorial debut with the 2000 release "Raju Chacha", starring Rishi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and also called the shots on the 2005 film "Blackmail" that featured Ajay with Priyanka Chopra, Suniel Shetty and Dia Mirza. His last directorial was "Haal-e-Dil in 2008. The film featured Amita Pathak and Nakuul Nehta in lead roles.

Anil Devgan also worked as a creative director on Ajay's 2012 release, "Son Of Sardaar".

Paying condolences, producer Boney Kapoor tweeted: "My heartfelt deepest condolences to you and your family. May his Soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

In May 2019, Ajay Devgn lost his father Veeru Devgan. In a moving tribute to his father, Ajay Devgn had recently shared a video collage featuring himself with Veeru Devgan on his Instagram profile. In the monochrome video collage, Ajay Devgn and Veeru Devgan were seen posing for the camera on various occasions. Remembering Veeru Devgan on his first death anniversary, Ajay Devgn wrote a heartwarming post dedicated to him. "Dear Dad, it's a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me-quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring," read Ajay Devgn's post.

