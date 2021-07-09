Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GAUTAM Ajay Devgn's photos flaunting salt-and-pepper look go viral; fans go gaga and call him 'dhakad'

Ajay Devgn is one of the most celebrated actors of the Bollywood industry who is known not just for his acting or films but also for his fitness. Each and every film of his has a different genre which leaves the fans excited even more. Well, recently it wasn't any movie announcement but his look that has caught everyone's attention. Clicked during the birthday celebration of his bodyguard, the images captured the 52-year-old superstar in a never-seen-before avatar as he had salt-and-pepper in his hair and beard. He can be seen clapping and feeding the piece of cake to Gautam, who shared the photos on his Instagram.

Alongside the glimpses, Gautam wrote in the caption, "Celebrated my best day with Boss… Today whatever I am because of You boss..thanks boss for making My Birthday special." He even shared pictures in which the two can be seen posing with each other.

Have a look:

As soon as the images were shared fans went gaga about the new look of the 'Singham' actor and started pouring in praises in the comments section. Not only this, but his pictures were even circulated on Twitter. A person wrote, "Ajay Devgn look very different natural," while another one commented, "Oh that’s so lovely." A user said, "@ajaydevgn boss love you," while a person called him 'Dhakad.'

See the reaction of fans here:

Apparently, this look of Ajay will be seen in Indra Kumar’s slice-of-life comedy Thank God, which also features Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The release date of the same is yet to be declared.

Next up, he will be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The war drama also features -- Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi and is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

Not only this but he will also be making his debut in web series through 'Rudra,' the remake of British series Luther, which will also star Esha Deol. Apart from that, he will feature in-- Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Amit Sharma’s Maidaan.