Ajay Devgn's NY cinemas opens multiplex in Ahmedabad, Kangana Ranaut reacts | Photos

Ajay Devgn’s venture, NY Cinemas, has launched a classically curated multiplex in Ahemdabad. The cinema will soon be open for the public in the city of Ahmedabad. The city will soon witness the most premium and classical movie-watching experience with unique features that the city has ever witnessed.

Recently, the actor attended the grand cinemas' inauguration, and images from the occasion have since surfaced on the internet. As he expanded his NY cinema, Ajay looked thrilled and was seen to be radiating with happiness.

Ajay Devgn's NY Cinemas, which is situated at Aamrakunj on Motera Road in Ahmedabad, spans a total area of 25000 square feet and comprises of four auditoriums, an action-packed film lounge, a live kitchen, and an excellent mocktail bar that has been especially created to appeal to Ahmedabad residents' tastes and palates.

The Cinema provides the city with several new things, including a 320-seater Dolby ATMOS screen, a classic opulent auditorium with all reclining seats, housing 75 of them and the option for all four screens to play 3D films.

Ajay Devgn's NY Cinemas have already established themselves in Gujarat at Bhuj and Surendranagar, and they will soon open not only in Ahmedabad but also in Anand, Surat, and Rajkot.

One can soon experience it at Motera Road thanks to NY Cinemas' ongoing innovation efforts, which seek to give patrons a completely luxurious experience and make them fall in love with the classic movie-going experience with a new twist.

Ajay Devgn founded NY Cinemas to honour his deep love for cinema. The brand wants to connect consumers closer to movies and their favourite movie stars while preserving Indian culture and values.

NY Cinemas strives to promote inclusivity among cinemagoers and wants the public to experience cinema in its true form by creating concept-driven theatres with never-before-seen immersive cinemagoing experiences.

As soon as the news broke about the actor's cinema expansion spree, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account and hailed the actor. She wrote, "This is the best and most effective way a superstar can utilise his resources and influence, not only it generates employment but also increases our screen count. Number of screens in India: 7000, number of screens in China: more than 70000. Congratulations @ajaydevgnsir."

