Ajay Devgn 'humbled' as Nagpur Police screens Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior at shelter home

Nagpur Police have started screening films by setting up open theatres at shelter homes for the homeless and daily wage labourers stranded in the city. The first film to be screened was Ajay Devgn's latest blockbuster "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

New Delhi Published on: April 21, 2020 14:52 IST
Nagpur Police have started screening films by setting up open theatres at shelter homes for the homeless and daily wage labourers stranded in the city. The first film to be screened was Ajay Devgn's latest blockbuster "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". "Watching a film redirects the attention and it's an excellent way to decrease anxiety. Nagpur Police has set up an open theatre at the Shelter Homes. #NagpurPolice #alwaysthere4u @ajaydevgn," Nagpur City Police announced on their official Twitter handle.

Reacting to the tweet, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn expressed: "If I or my films can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts by you sirs. Humbled. @NagpurPolice"

Recently, Ajay Devgn took to social media to laud the selfless dedication and hard work of Mumbai Police who are going through a lot to ensure law and order amid lockdown. "Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice," the actor had tweeted.

Mumbai Police also replied to the superstar’s tweet and said, “Dear ‘Singham,' Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’!” This response on the part of Mumbai Police will surely serve as an awareness message for everyone.

 

(With IANS inputs)

