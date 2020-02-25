Ajay Devgn’s definition of a selfie leaves wife Kajol amused. Actress shares the perfect photo he clicked

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn’s definition of a selfie leaves wife Kajol amused

Bollywood actress Kajol and husband Ajay Devgn make for an ideal couple in Bollywood. While Ajay likes to be the silent observer, Kajol is the chirpy one in their relationship. The duo manages to compliment each other beautifully in every situation. Even though Ajay is said to be the ‘man of few words’, his wit and intelligence impress the fans every time. On Monday, Kajol shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram and revealed the hilarious conversation she had with Ajay Devgn just before he clicked it.

Kajol posted a picture that was earlier supposed to be a selfie with husband Ajay Devgn. The actress revealed that she asked Ajay to take a selfie, he asked her to sit on the staircase and pose for the camera instead. The caption read, “Me: Baby, let's take a selfie na. Hubby: Go sit there, I will take it. Me: Selfie means both of us together and someone in the picture clicks it.” She ended her caption by stating that the picture is the answer that Ajay Devgn gave in her response.

Just when Kajol shared the picture with her fans, Ajay Devgn quickly took to the comments section to give an explanation and wrote, "My version of the selfie is usually myself behind the camera."

For the unversed, it was Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s wedding anniversary on Monday. The couple tied the knot on 24th February 1999. They were blessed with their first child Nysa in 2003 and second child Yug in 2010. Not just the actors but their children are as big on social media as they are. Nysa’s photos often break the internet when she steps out of the house. On the other hand, Yug is frequently seen making faces infront of the paparazzi.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn and Kajol were last seen together in period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is the highest grossing film of 2020 and is still ruling the trends in India and abroad. In the film, Ajay played the role of Tanaji Malusare and Kajol played the role of his wife Savitribai. Next, Kajol will be seen in a short film called Devi. Ajay, on the other hand, will be seen in an untitled film by Luv Ranjan co-starring Ranbir Kapoor as well as in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

