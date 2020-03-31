Ajay Devgn clears air about Kajol, daughter Nysa's ill-health amid coronavirus outbreak

The country is fighting the novel coronavirus which began from China's Wuhan city. The entire country has been locked down and people are being asked to stay indoors. Moreover, the ones who have just returned from foreign land are asked to go into self-isolation. In the wake of the same, reports started doing rounds that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa who returned home from Singapore due to the closure of schools has tested positive after she showed symptoms, as a report by Newstrack. Well now, the actor has now cleared the air about the same and revealed that his family is fine.

Raking to Twitter, Ajay shut down the false conjecture and said that the Nysa and Kajol are hale and hearty. He wrote, "Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless." Have a look:

Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020

The actress these days is practicing self-isolation at her home in Mumbai and shared a glimpse of herself enjoying quarantine. Sharing a selfie she captioned it as, "Day 9 of quarantine and it’s a wonder how much better a stick of lipstick and a wash of mascara make u feel! #lipit #smilemore #takeadeepbreath #shakeitup."

On the professional front, Ajay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Ranveer Singh. The release date of the film has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The makers announced the same on social media as they wrote, "We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the Covid-19 (coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience."

Watch Sooryavanshi Trailer: