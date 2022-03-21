Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to make her debut as Bollywood director with 'Oh Saathi Chal'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AISHWARYAA RAJINIKANTH Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Monday announced that she would be making her debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled, 'Oh Saathi Chal'. Taking to Twitter, the director, who is also the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, said, "My week couldn't have started better. Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi 'Oh Saathi Chal', an extraordinary true love story, produced by Meenu Aroraa. Need all your blessings and wishes."

Producer Meenu Arora, who is best known for producing the critically-acclaimed 'Jhund', too confirmed the project. On Twitter, she said, "Elated to collaborate with the immensely talented Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for her maiden Hindi film. 'Oh Saathi Chal' is a special film, a true love story just waiting to be told. Here's to love, all the way."

It was only last week that the filmmaker released her Tamil song 'Payani'. The song, sung by Anirudh, had music by Ankit Tiwari, and lyrics by Viveka. The music single marked Aishwaryaa's return to direction after a long gap of nine years.

Several celebrities, cutting across industries, congratulated Aishwaryaa on her return to direction, including her dad, Superstar Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth said: "Happy to release 'Payani', music single directed by my daughter Aishwaryaa, who is back to direction after a long gap of nine years. I wish you the very best always ... God bless ... Love you."

In his message, Dhanush said: "Congrats my friend Aishwaryaa on your music video 'Payani'. God bless." Aishwaryaa responded by saying: "Thank you Dhanush, ... Godspeed."

In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwarya chose to end their 18-year-long marriage and went public with the announcement that they were parting ways.