Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth opens up about giving love another chance after separation from Dhanush

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYAA RAJINIKANTH Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Choosing to end their 18-year-long marriage, actor Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Dhanush, who also happens to be the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, last month announced that they have decided to part ways. While the couple decided to announce the same with a social media statement, they have stayed away from making any public comments. However, in a recent interview, Aishwaryaa, who was diagnosed with COVID 19 some time back opened up about love and giving it another chance.

Opening up about changing the definition of love for her after divorce, the 40-year-old told Hindustan Times, “Love is a very generic emotion. It’s nothing to do with one human being or one personal thing. And as I evolve, the definition of love is also evolving with me”.

When asked if she is open to finding love all over again, she pointed out about love being a generic emotion for her. She said, “I love my dad. I love my mom. I love my children. So, I think love should not be constrained to some singular being (as far as giving love a second chance is concerned). I would like to say that yes, I love.”

For the unversed, the decision of the couple, who has two sons, Yatra and Linga, came as a bolt from the blue to the film industry. Both the actor and the director put out a letter in January, which looked similar for the most part, on their respective social media handles. Dhanush, who was most recently seen with Sara Ali Khan in 'Atrangi Re', shared his letter on Twitter while Aishwarya chose Instagram.

In the letter posted on his timeline, Dhanush said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.

"Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaaya! Spread love!"

Aishwaryaa's letter read pretty much the same except for the last line in which she said: "Much love always to you all! Godspeed."

On Instagram, while posting the letter, Aishwaryaa added: "No caption needed. Only your understanding and your love are necessary!"