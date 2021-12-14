Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BOLLYWOODTOTA, YT/EROS NOW MUSIC Aishwarya Rai to Kareena Kapoor Khan: B-town actresses who shared screen space with International stars

As the world gets smaller and cinema is no longer confined by geographical boundaries, there’s a beautiful blend of cross-culture exchange as Indian actors are now part of big International entertainers and Hollywood stars also feature in Indian films. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sharing screen space with Steve Martin in Pink Panther 2 to Deepika Padukone with Vin Diesel in XXX there have been several Bollywood actresses who have made the Indian audience proud with their successful stint with Hollywood stars. Here’s taking a look at our gorgeous leading ladies who’ve shared screen space with popular international names:

Ananya Panday with Mike Tyson in Liger

Ananya Panday broke the internet when a picture of her with the legendary Mike Tyson and the infamous ear bite went viral. The actors, who are working together in the upcoming Liger, seem to share a great camaraderie, making her the youngest Indian female actor to work with an international star.

Ananya Panday with Will Smith in Student of the year 2

Matching steps with the legend will smith is a dream for many but Ananya got this opportunity in her debut film Student of the year 2. watching them dance together on a peppy number was a treat to watch.

Deepika Padukone with Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of the Xander Cage

Deepika Padukone made a smashing Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of the Xander Cage where she was cast opposite action hero Vin Diesel. So impressed was the actor with Deepika that he even went on to call her ‘the best the Earth has to offer’.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Steve Martin in Pink Panther 2

One of the first actors to foray into western cinema, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned criminology expert in Pink Panther 2. Steve Martin who worked closely with her in the film was all praise for the actress, referring to her as ‘a delightful and elegant acting partner’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Slyvester Stallone in Kambakkht Ishq

Who can forget the moment when Slyvester Stallone turned hero for Kareena Kapoor Khan saving her from a bunch of goons in Kambakkht Ishq. The Rocky star had much to say about Kareena’s professionalism and was impressed by the industry working.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned femme fatale in Baywatch where she went toe-to-toe with Dwayne Johnson. While the script was originally penned for a male villain, it was later tweaked for Priyanka as she turned Johnson’s female nemesis.