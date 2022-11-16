Aishwarya Rai's birthday wish for Aaradhya Bachchan is all about kiss of love. See cutest photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya, who turned a year older today, received a special birthday wish from her mommy. On Aaradhya's 11th birthday, Aish penned a special post on social media. The actress posted a picture, in which she can be seen kissing her daughter and for the caption, she wrote, "My love...My life. I love you my Aaradhya." She also added a red heart, heart eyes, kissing face and hug emojis. The number 11, decorated with flowers, was seen in the background.

Aishwarya and Aardhya give us major mother-daughter goals. For the celebratory occasion, Aaradhya looked cute as a button in a red outfit and a matching bow hair clip. The starkid turned sideways as she kissed her mother on the lips.

Soon fans showered the post with love. A user commented, "Happy 11th birthday to mini Ash." Another added, "A mother's love knows no bounds. I pray you have a wonderful relationship forever," said a person. "Wow so beautiful pic of mom and daughter, we need more pics like that. Best pic of 2022. Mother-daughter kiss is blessing, understanding, love without anything in return," read the third comment.

Aishwarya is the most stylish and doting mother and there is no doubt as her Instagram is full of her daughter's pictures from many occasions. Be it a family get-together, a red carpet event or even a film shoot, she loves being accompanied by Aaradhya.

For the unversed, Aishwarya and her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan became parents to daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011, after four years of their marriage. The duo got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover arrive home with daughter Devi, pose for photos

Aishwarya's work front

The beautiful actress was recently seen in south director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 1' which gathered massive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Jailer' alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

