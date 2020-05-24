Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes mom Brindya Rai on birthday by sharing adorable photo with Aaradhya

Social media is probably the best way to make someone feel special in the present times when everyone has been asked to observe social distancing due to coronavirus. Our Bollywood celebrities are making the best use of this opportunity to making their loved ones feel special on important occasions. Similar was the case with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whose mother Brinda Rai turned a year older on Sunday, May 24. The beauty who is an avid social media user took to Instagram to pen down words of love for her mom through a sweet post and even shared few glimpses of the lady with her granddaughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan.

She shared two photos-- one of her mommy darling and another one in which her daughter can be seen sitting on the lap of her grandmother whom she lovingly calls Doddaaa. Sending out love, Aishwarya wrote, "Our Darling Mommyyy- Doddaaa We LOVE you Our Birthday Girl Shine On."

Have a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, an old photo of the blue-eyed diva went viral on the internet in which she is seen enjoying a meal with her mother while sitting on the ground. The viral photo shows Aishwarya and her mother Vrinda Rai tucking into a meal soon after her win. Dressed in pink saree, the former beauty queen is seen wearing her crown as well as her Miss World sash in the photo.

Just like everyone else, Aishwarya too is in-home quarantine with her family and sharing her insights on Instagram. Check out some of her posts here:

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She is soon going to make her way back to the big screen through Mani Ratnam's film 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

