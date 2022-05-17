Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend Cannes 2022? Gets snapped with Abhishek & Aaradhya at airport; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was snapped with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the airport on Tuesday morning. As per media reports, the actress heading to attend the Cannes Film Festival. She will be joining a list of Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, , Helly Shah, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others who will be marking their presence at the film festival this year.

Aishwarya looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit. She completed the look with bold red lipsticks. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a purple sweatshirt which he paired with beige pants. He also had a tikka on his forehead. Their daughter Aaradhay was all smiles as she posed with her mom and dad. Aaradhya was seen wearing a pink hoodie and a pair of denim pants.

Take a look:

Fans took to the comments section and showered Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya with love. One of the users wrote, "The most beautiful woman ever." Several fans expressed their excitement to see the actress attend the festival. They were also surprised to see how quickly Aaradhya is all grown up.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai has walked the red carpet at the Cannes film festival for more than a decade now. She debuted at the biggest film festival in 2002 with the release of her film Devdas. The actress has one hearts each time with her glamourous appearances.

About Cannes 2022

This year, India has been selected as the country of honour at the 2022 Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market) as an independent nation with a six-film package to be screened in the festival. These include R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Marathi film Godavari, Alpha Beta Gamma, Boomba Ride, Dhuin and Tree Full of Parrots. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has joined the eight member jury panel which will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on May 28.