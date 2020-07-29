Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's heartfelt thanks to fans after COVID19 recovery: Truly overwhelmed, forever indebted

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's heartfelt thanks to fans after COVID19 recovery

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan finally tested negative for the COVID19 after two weeks. The duo got discharged from the Nanavati Hospital while Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are still in the isolation ward under medical observation. Taking to Instagram, the first time after testing coronavirus positive, the Fanney Khan actress shared a post thanking her fans for all the love and wishes. She said that she is 'truly overwhelmed' and also wished that the fans stay safe amid the pandemic. Fans have been endlessly wishing for the speedy recovery of the Bachchan family and performing havans, pujas and whatnot for them.

Sharing a picture of joined hands of Aaradhya and her hands making a form of a heart, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote, "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me...TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL...ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt...Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS...LOVE YOU All too."

After Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested negative and got discharged from the hospital, Big B took to his social media to express his happiness and had also thanked the fans for their love and wishes. He wrote, " "अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार."( On seeing my little daughter and daughter-in-law getting discharged from the hospital, I couldn't hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)." He also shared an adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo alongside his heartfelt post.

Taking to his blog, megastar Amitabh Bachchan further revealed that the 'little one' Aaradhya assured him that he will also be back home soon. He wrote, "they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her"

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan also informed fans about the health conditions of the members of the Bachchan family. He tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

On July 11, Amitabh, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Aishwarya tested positive for COVID19. BMC had decalred all the four houses of Big B- Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatya-- as the containment zones, hence sealed them. After two weeks of no more cases showing up in the house, BMC removed the poster board from ouitside Jalsa.

On the other hand, Big B's wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her kids- Agastya and Navya, tested negative for coronavirus.

BMC removes poster declaring actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa as containment zone | via reporter Atul Singh pic.twitter.com/0PiPeROqY0 — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) July 26, 2020

