Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartfelt post for father on death anniversary with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai had died on 18 March 2017. He had suffered from severe health issues and had breathed his last in Lilavati hospital, soon after he was shifted to an ICU. On his third death anniversary, Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a touching post. Sharing pictures with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in front of her father's photo frame, the Fanney Khan actress wrote, "LOVE YOU OUR DADDYYY- AJJAAA FOREVER AND BEYOND Our Guardian Angel Alllllways".

After Aishwarya’s dad passed away, her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan had posted a long tweet: “Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it .” He also wrote on his blog, “Death.. the inevitable end… That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving. That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality… Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its transport, its rituals, its formalities… The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation… What to say what to put out where to put to… All laden with grief and departure.”

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan where she worked alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao..

