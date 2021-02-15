Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares adorable picture of 'darling angel' Aaradhya, fans in awe of her beauty

Despite the fact that Valentine's day and week is over, fans are still drooling over the pictures and videos of the celebration that have been shared by their favourite celebrities. One among those was actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who treated everyone with an adorable photo of her doting daughter Aaradhya and the mini celebration they had. Not only this, but she even shared a glimpse of the heart-shaped chocolate cake that the two of them relished upon since Abhishek Bachchan was away for work. Aish in the picture was seen wearing a red coloured outfit while the little one was seen in a white floral dress with a heart-shaped plate in her hands.

The caption of the Instagram post read, "LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY, and UNCONDITIONALLY MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA." Have a look at the same here:

The picture got the attention of fans and soon people started dropping praises in the comments section. Many spoke about how good the actres slooks while other complimented Aaradhya of how she's got the looks from he rmother. A fan wrote, "Love you girls, happy Valentine's day," while another one commented "She got looks from her beautiful mother!! God bless her."

Well, we certainly miss Junior Bachchan in the frame!

Aaradhya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya in July last year contracted coronavirus and were immediately shifted to hospital.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and Anil Kapoor. Next up, she has Next, Mani Ratnam directorial Tamil film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in the pipeline. The film features Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others.