Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's video from an unreleased film shoot with Suniel Shetty goes viral

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has time and again proved that she is the queen of expressions. The actress knows how to steal away the shows when she appears on the big screen. While she is not very active when it comes to films but there was a time when the actress used to work double shifts because she was loaded with projects. A video of Aishwarya from the shoot of her old film has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the blue-eyed diva is seen flaunting her dancing skills, donning a blue lehenga and heavy jewelry.

A fan page shared the video on Instagram and it went viral in no time. The caption with the post revealed that it was one of the unreleased films of Aishwarya in which she was supposed to romance Suniel Shetty was directed by Anees Bazme. Check out the video here-

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very active on the social media platform. On Sunday, the actress shared pictures with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya as they lit diyas in their home temple to show their solidarity with the corona warriors after PM Modi's appeal at 9 pm for 9 minutes.

Later, the actress also shared a video thanking the essential service employees who have been working during the coronavirus pandemic. The video was earlier shared by Abhishek Bachchan. The video shows a hand quickly making a sketch of the people who continue to do their duty towards society at a time when the world is fighting the global coronavirus pandemic, and says "Thank you" to such people. While the hand shown in the video makes a sketch thanking the above section of people, a couple of lines from the song "Teri mitti" from the film "Kesari" plays in the background. The lines "Aye meri zameen afsoss nahi / Jo tere liye sau dard sahe/ Mehfooz rahe teri aan sada / Chaahe jaan meri yeh rahe na rahe..." would aptly describe the conviction of essential service employees who remain unabated in their duty towards the nation under these circumstances.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the film Maleficient: Mistress of Evil which she dubbed in Hindi.

