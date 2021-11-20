Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers late father on birth anniversary: 'Love you eternally'

On her father's birth anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a throwback picture of the late Krishnaraj Rai and penned an emotional note. The actress took to her Instagram and wrote that she loves her 'dearest darling daddy' eternally. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Happy Birthday My Dearest Darling Daddyyy- Ajjaaa YOUUU ETERNALLY." For the unversed, Aishwarya’s father took his last breath on March 18, 2017, fighting his battle against cancer. He was a renowned Army biologist.

Krishnaraj Rai is survived by wife Vrinda, Aishwarya and son Aditya. In November last year, Aishwarya wrote a heartfelt note. Sharing a photo of Krishnaraj Rai, the actress said "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGELLOVE YOU ETERNALLY." She observed her father's birth anniversary with daughter Aaradhya and mother Brindya Rai. They had spent the day with underprivileged people.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya celebrated Aaradhya and her birthday in the Maldives with Abhishek Bachchan. Taking to Instagram, Jr. Bachchan shared an adorable picture of Aaradhya wearing a peach coloured frock standing against the birthday decoration. Alongside, he wrote a cute post for her that read, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says 'you make the world a better place.' We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight."

On the work front, Abhishek, who was last seen in 'The Big Bull,' will next be seen in the crime thriller Bob Biswas and Dasvi. On Friday, the makers of Bob Biswas dropped the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's much-awaited thriller. Abhishek looks every-inch convincing as a contract killer. He plays a cold-blooded murderer in the film. The over two-minute long nail-biting trailer encapsulates the journey of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family. On the other hand, Aishwarya has recently wrapped the shooting of Mani Rathnam’s magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan.'