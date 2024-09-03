Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reaches Jalsa with Aaradhya amidst divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reaches Jalsa with Aaradhya

For quite some time there have been reports of rift between big Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. They were spotted separately in many functions due to which such news got more strength. However, no official information has been received about it yet. At the same time, a video was going viral in the past in which the engagement ring was seen missing from Abhishek's finger. But now recently a video of Aishwarya Rai is going viral in which she was spotted at Jalsa with her daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai seen in Jalsa

This video has been shared by Instant Bollywood in which Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is seen coming out of the car in school uniform. Aishwarya is seen in a green colour outfit and there is a very serious reaction on her face. She gets down from the other side and waits for Aaradhya to come. The thing to note here is that both of them got down from the same car of Abhishek Bachchan, which the actor had recently bought.

When did the rumours begin?

In July this year, Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While Abhishek was seen with the family, Aishwarya was seen alone at the function with her daughter. Since then, people started making such speculations. However, looking at the pictures inside the function that went viral, it was found that Aishwarya and Abhishek were sitting together inside. However, soon after the wedding, Aishwarya again went on an international trip without Abhishek. Abhishek also went to Paris recently without Aishwarya.

Moreover, the rumours got more focus when AB Junior was noticed liking an Instagram post about divorce. In the post, the repercussions and reasons for separations were listed out. Since then such news has been in the limelight.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's new film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata announced as Emergency awaits release date