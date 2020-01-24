Image Source : TWITTER Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pregnant? Twitterati wonder after Abhishek Bachchan promises a 'surprise'

Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachhan are speculating if she is pregnant for the second time, and it's all because of Abhishek Bachchan's tweet that he has a surprise announcement in store for fans! Abhishek recently tweeted: "Hey guys! Have a surprise for all of you. Stay tuned!!" Netizens were quick to make suggestion about the possible surprise and also questioned the actor about his second child.

Netizens began to speculate a variety of possibilities, including Aishwarya's pregnancy. Commenting on Abhishek's post, a user wrote: "2nd baby?" Another commented: "Sibling for your daughter?" Another user wrote: "One more junior bachchan on the way?"

Hey guys! Have a surprise for all of you. Stay tuned!! 😁 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 21, 2020

Not just Aish's pregnancy, netizens also came up with weird speculations reacting to Abhishek's tweet. While one fan guessed he might be talking about Dhoom 5, another thought the actor is planning a retirement from his Bollywood career. Still another guessed he was talking about Amazon Prime's Breathe season 2 while another user felt Abhishek was probably coming up with a sequel to his debut film Refugee.

What sir? Refugee Relaunch kar rahe ho? — Chowkidar Nirav Modi (@niiravmodi) January 21, 2020

Dhoom 5? — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) January 21, 2020

Dhoom 4? — Vikipedia (@VICKed__007) January 21, 2020

2nd baby 👦????? 😊😊😊😊 — Adnan Maraj (@adnan_maraj) January 21, 2020

Sibling for your daughter? — Anil Hanagud ⚽ 🏏🎾🏆 (@AHanagud) January 21, 2020

Breath2 — Sanket Avinash Padte (@SanketThRockStr) January 21, 2020

Topping the chart of weird speculations is a user who commented: "Are you going to host the next season of KBC on @SonyTV in place of your father @SrBachchan? by the way how is his health now?"

are you going to host the next season of KBC on @SonyTV in place of your father @SrBachchan ? by the way how is his health now ? — Ganesh yadav (@GaneshY22193790) January 21, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan last year made a comeback on the big screen after two years with the film Manmarziyaan. Critics and audience praised his performance but the film failed to bring in big numbers. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming multi-starrer film Ludo. It is also said that he has joined the star cast of Hera Pheri 3. Also, Abhishek Bachchan has just started shooting for his next film Bob Biswas in Kolkata.

On the other hand, the fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been waiting to watch her on the big screen. She will be seen in a double role in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. It is also said that she will play the role of 19th century courtesan and actor Binodini Das in a biopic.

