From meeting Camilla Cabello to posing with daughter Aaradhya: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in Paris (Pics)

From meeting Camilla Cabello to posing with daughter Aaradhya: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in Paris

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is grabbing eyeballs for her stunning appearances in France. Ash is currently in the city to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2019 with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Pictures and videos of Aishwarya from the fashion event have now surfaced online and, we must say the Fanney Khan actress is nailing her style.

Aishwarya's first look for the event is now out. Dressed in a floral pink outfit, Aishwarya Rai set the Pais Fashion Week stage on fire.

The Devdas actress made sure to make heads turn at the fashion fiesta.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week

Little muchkin Aaradhya also smiled for the camera.

Aishwarya at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also met Senorita hitmaker Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya sported a dark pair of glasses while the Cuban-American singer stuck her tongue out for the photo, which has now gone viral.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya met Senorita hitmaker Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week.

While jetting off to Paris, Aishwarya took to her Instagram to share a picture with her 'eternal angel'.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently shared a video with Hollywood actress Eva Longoria and the two reunited after a long while. Eva was spellbound by Aishwarya's beauty and said, "I don't want to be next to you." Sharing the video on Instagram Aishwarya wrote, "Friends Reunited Love Always Eva... you’re just the warmest n sweetest ever..."

