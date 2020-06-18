Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN, SSR Aishwarya Rai Bachchan condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's death, sends prayers and strength to his family

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was 34 years old and was reportedly suffering from depression from the last six months. The news of his sudden death left Bollywood shocked and several celebrities took to social media to grieve the loss. Now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has paid her tribute to the late actor. Taking to her Instagram story, the Devdas actress wrote, "Rest in peace, Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput started off his showbiz journey as a part of Shiamak Davar's dance troupe and performed as a background dancer at several events. He was also one of the backup dancers during Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance at the 2006 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Melbourne, Australia.

Talking about his performance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times had said, "As part of the act, I was supposed to lift Aishwarya. When the moment arrived, I lifted her but forgot to bring her down. This happened for nearly a minute. Aishwarya wondered why I'm not putting her down." Here's the video of Sushant Singh Rajput as one of the backup dancers for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name when he starred in the serial Pavitra Rishta. During his Bollywood career, he has given several hit movies in his career of around seven years which included Kai Po Che, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhicchore.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

