Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calls her late father Krishnaraj Rai a guardian angel, Abhishek shares heartfelt post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calls her late father Krishnaraj Rai a guardian angel

The blue-eyed diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to mark special days through Instagram posts especially when it comes to her family. The actress on Friday took to her social media to share an old picture of her late father Krishnaraj Rai to wish him on his birth anniversary. The actress remembered him and said that he is their guardian angel and expressed her love for him. Aishwaray wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa.. Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL..LOVE YOU ETERNALLY."

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan also remembered his late father-in-law with an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of him, Junior Bachchan wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you." This is not the first time that the couple has shared a picture of Krishnaraj Rai. Aishwarya's Instagram account is loaded with pictures of him and her mother Vrinda. Check out-

Recently, Aishwarya made the ninth birthday celebrations of her daughter Aaradhya very special by dedicating a love-filled post for her on Instagram. Aishwarya wrote, "HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA... I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life... Love, Love LOVE YOU." The pictures show Aish and Aaradhya posing for a selfie. In another picture, Abhishek joins them for a perfect family photo.

Unlike every year, Aaradhya celebrated her birthday in the presence of family. Every year, the Bachchan family used to celebrate the little munchkin's birthday with a grand party but COVID19 pandemic played spoilsport this year. Also, the stars were tested positive for COVID19 in July and recovered after fighting the battle against the deadly virus.

Talking about the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the film Maleficient: Mistress of Evil which she dubbed in Hindi. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film. Confirming the project to PTI, she had said, "Right now, I will be working with Mani Ratnam because I want to work him. It is a simple earnest reason to do the film and that's how I have worked over the years."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page