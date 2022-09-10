Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya's best looks that are major fashion goals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwar Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya fashion are goals

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the best-looking actresses in the Bollywood industry. She is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan and blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya. The actress is known for her amazing fashion picks and stunning choices. She never goes out of style and makes her public appearances worth waiting for. Not only Aishwarya, but her daughter Aaradhya is also a reflection of her. The little star kid also dresses up in the best outfits like her mother. The cute duo always gives mother-daughter fashion goals to many people.

As it is said, 'Like mother, like daughter'. Aaradhya is a pure reflection of her mother Aishwarya Rai. At the 2019 Cannes film festival Aishwarya wore a golden gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji couture and looked stunning. While walking by her side her dearest daughter Aaradhya also joined her mother in giving fashion goals. She dressed up like a fairy in a yellow high-low dress with a big rose attached to it.

Also Read: IIFA Awards 2022: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya match steps with Abhishek Bachchan during performance | WATCH

Abhishek Bachchan owns an Indian Kabaddi Team called ‘Jaipur Pink Panthers’ and the mother-daughter make sure to show their support to the team. Both the cheerleaders have been seen twinning in ‘Jaipur Pink Panthers' pullover jackets, looking their best!

The ‘Guru’ actress looks gorgeous in whatever style she carries. This time, the mother-daughter duo proved that simple is more elegant as they dressed for Vijay Dashami. They both wore white traditional salwar kameez for the occasion looking cute together and completed their look with a bindi.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya give some major fashion goals. The mother-daughter duo looked extremely beautiful in a red-white sequin gown by Manish Malhotra. Both looked like Disney princesses in the same clothes. Aishwarya chose to carry a few accessories with her look and kept her hair in a bun, while Aaradhaya looked pretty in plain open hair.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slays in white as she attends a conference in Mumbai | PICS

Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya enjoyed the comfort of warm jackets and track pants. The duo always compliments one another and are each other’s travel buddies. This time they gave us sunglasses inspiration. Both mother and daughter wore oversized sunnies while taking a ride in a car.

Latest Entertainment News