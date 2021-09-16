Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TWITTER-ABHISHEKBACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's morphed pic from wedding goes viral, actor says it's 'fake'

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adorable couples of the tinsel town. The couple every now and then leave their fans impressed with either their public appearances or social media posts. Yet again, they grabbed limelight but this time for a viral picture shared by their fan pages on various platforms. In the same, the lovebirds can be seen posing for the camera wearing their wedding attire and smiling for the lens. Shared by a user named Ruth, the post was captioned, "Her laugh n his Smile say it all #MyLovelies." However, the same caught the attention of Abhishek who took to his Twitter handle and informed everyone that the picture was fake.

The 'Big Bull' actor clarified that the picture was a morphed one and wrote, "This is a photoshopped image" and added a folded hand emoji in the end. Have a look at the same here:

For those unversed, Aish and Abhishek worked together in Umrao Jaan and fell in love after which they tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Bachchans’ bungalow, Prateeksha, on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in the year 2011.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan in a recent episode of his quiz-reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 revealed that the two of them are quite busy in Aaradhya's online classes. He said, "Humare ghar mein bhi bachchi hai jo online shiksha prapt kar rahi hai. Din bhar lage rehte hai aur mata-pita dono wahaan sahyogi ban ke rehte hai, kaise computer chalaya jaaye, kya PPT karna hai, saara kuch sandesh dete rehte hai."

Abhishek recently came in light when he got hurt during the shooting of his film.

On the work front, he was last seen in the film The Big Bull where he played the role of scam-tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Next up he has Bob Biswas and Dasvi in the pipeline.

Speaking about Aishwarya, she will be making her comeback through Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan also featuring Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others.