Ahmed Khan reunites with Mr. India actor Satish Kaushik in Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3

After two successful installments of Baaghi franchise, fans are awaiting the release of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. Now director Ahmed Khan has even roped in veteran actor Satish Kaushik for the film. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the director has roped in Satish Kaushik to play an important role in the film. The shooting of the film has already begun on September 12. Interestingly, it is Ahmed Khan and Satish Kaushik’s reunion as they have worked together in Shekhar Kapur’s 1987 film, Mr India. In the film, Ahmed Khan was a child artist.

Talking about working with the talented actor again, Ahmed Khan told MM, “Our first day on the set was nostalgic. Satish uncle admitted that he couldn’t believe that the mischievous child who used to jump on his stomach and make him run around for a shot, is now calling the shots. It’s a fun, light-hearted character of Riteish’s (Deshmukh) boss. He has a couple of scenes with Tiger too.

He also revealed that when Satish Kaushik shot his first shot for Baaghi 3, he received a loud applause from the team. He also recalled the Mr. India days and said, “While shooting for Mr India, Shekhar Kapur (director) and Boney Kapoor (producer) never stopped us from doing anything though we were always looking for an excuse to not shoot. The only man we were petrified of was Satish uncle, as besides playing Calendar he was also an associate director on the film and quite a task master.”

Satish Kaushik in Anil Kapoor strarer Mr. India

Even Satish Kaushik adds that Mr India set was a lot of fun with carrom room, volleyball court and a study room for the kids. He revealed, “Once they(kids) started playing, it was impossible to get them all together. I’d run behind them for the shot. Sometimes, during lunch break, they would chant, ‘Calendar khana do, Calendar khana do’.”

