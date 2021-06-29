Ahead of Toofaan's trailer, Farhan Akhtar gets into beast mode | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar

With only one day to go for Toofan's trailer, the excitement is through the roof. Keeping up the excitement, Farhan, who plays a boxer in the film treated his fans to a new workput video of him. The new training video shows how this 'Toofaani' actor can’t stop and won’t stop. The film has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

Sharing the video, Farhan wrote, "Yeh Toofan rukne wala nahi hai. Trailer arrives tomorrow at 12."

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar took to social media to talk about the struggle behind the training he underwent for his role of a boxer in the upcoming film "Toofan". Farhan, who plays a boxer in the film, posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen practicing the sport. He spoke about how he became more disciplined thanks to the preparation sessions of the film.

"I hated drills. To wake up at 5am and think about that monster of a drill session waiting for me was, at times, good enough reason to make some random excuse and just stay in bed..!! But @drewnealpt got me to respect the discipline and with time I realised how much it helped in evolving my overall skills as a boxer. To quote the legendary Cus D'amato "Discipline is doing what you hate but doing it like you love it." I guess that's the mantra for improvement in any aspect of life, right? Thank you for the valuable lesson @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster #ToofaanUthega #21stMay #ToofaanOnPrime" he wrote.

The official trailer will be unveiled on 30th June at 12 pm and the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 16 worldwide