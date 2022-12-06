Ahead of BTS Jin's military enlistment next week, BigHit releases official statement | Read here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KPOPERS_FAMILY BTS Jin

BTS Jin will be beginning his military enlistment soon. The K-pop artist will reportedly begin his mandatory military service on December 13. Ahead of his enlistment, BTS fans are in a meltdown. They have been sending him emotional messages and promising to support the South Korean star upon his return. Amidst this, several reports claimed that there will be an event where Kim Seokjin will interact with fans and bid them bye before beginning his almost 2-year long military service.

However, quashing these reports, Bih Hit, the company that manages Jin and the superband released a statement on Weverse, a Korean social media platform, stating that no such event will be held. The statement was posted on Twitter by a number of fan accounts. Here's what the statement reads:

Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We want to thank you for your continued support of BTS and would like to update you on Jin’s upcoming enlistment into the military. Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment. The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using artist IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time. Thank you.

Earlier it was shared by their management agency that all seven members of the popular South Korean music group BTS are looking forward to carrying out their military service with oldest member Jin initiating the process by the end of December.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. In a statement posted on fan community forum Weverse, the band's management company BigHit Music said the septet hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

According to the company, other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects.

They had announced their hiatus in June this year.

