Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Ahead of Aryan Khan's birthday, Suhana is all heart for their precious childhood memories

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan will be celebrating his 24th birthday on November 13. The star kid is already getting wishes from his loved ones including cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba. Although Aryan has been keeping away from social media and avoiding the unnecessary limelight since he was granted bail in the cruise drug seizure case, his siblings and fans are leaving no stone unturned in making his birthday special. On Friday, Aryan's sister Suhana has reacted to one of the priceless childhood photos shared by Alia that features a little Aryan.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana Khan reposted Alia Chhiba's Story and dropped a heart emoticon as a caption. The cute picture shows, toddler Suhana and Alia engaged in a chat while Aryan and Arjun Chhiba posed for the lens. Aryan's cousin Arjun also shared a photo with Aryan on his social media handle. Tagging Aryan, Arjun captioned the picture, "and strongest people I know."

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA CHHIBA ARJUN CHHIBA Alia Chhiba and Arjun Chhiba's Instagram Story

On Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday, Suhana Khan took to Instagram stories and shared a cute throwback picture featuring her, SRK and mother Gauri Khan. Sharing the picture Suhana wrote, "Happy Birthday followed with a beating heart emoji." In the picture Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen kissing each other, while Gauri is sitting behind on a chair.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana Khan's Insta Story

Earlier, Suhana dropped an awwdorable collage of black-and-white pictures from her and brother Aryan's childhood along with Shah Rukh Khan. Dedicating the post to her father and brother, Suhana had written, "I love you."

Her post came hours after her brother Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case. For the unversed, Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan was granted bail last week. Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.