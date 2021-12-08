Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff shares romantic pics: 'I love you till the very end'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANIA SHROFF Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff shares romantic pics

Ahan Shetty is basking in the success of his recently released debut film 'Tadap.' While his film is getting a roaring response at the box office, Suniel Shetty's son is enjoying his big break with girlfriend Tania Shroff. Taking to her social media, Tania recently dedicated a romantic post to Ahan. She dropped a bunch of priceless pictures and behind-the-scenes clicks of the two from the shoot of Tadap. For the unversed, Ahan has been dating his school friend Tania Shroff for a long time now.

Along with the photos, Tania penned a note of love and admiration for Ahan. "No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front-row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change," she captioned the pictures.

Ahan Shetty attended Tadap's screening with his ladylove Tania Shroff by his side. The couple moved in hand in hand. While they have not announced their relationship in public, Tania is often seen accompanying Ahan to Bollywood parties and events. They are spotted at various places, together. The couple also keeps sharing moments of togetherness on Instagram. "I had a fan moment,' quips Suniel Shetty on watching son Ahan's debut in Tadap | EXCLUSIVE

Talking about Ahan's professional front, he made his Bollywood debut with action thriller 'Tadap,' alongside Tara Sutaria. While Ahan's character seems to be more raw and aggressive, Tara's role appears to be gentle and calmer. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned. Tadap also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati among others.



On the other hand, Tania is the daughter of industrialist Jaidev Shroff and Roomila. She is a model and aspiring to be a fashion designer.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty approves Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship; has million-dollar advice for couples | EXCLUSIVE