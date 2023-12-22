'Age-real to me...' Shah Rukh Khan talks about his next, reveals shooting begins in March 2024

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Shah Rukh Khan talks about his next film in 2024

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has been released in theaters amid strong buzz. After the mega success of Pathaan and Jawan, now Rajkumar Hirani-directed film Dunki is also joining the list of blockbuster hits for SRK in 2023. On one hand, the news of Dunki is prevalent on social media and on the other hand, the actor has revealed the details of his upcoming project. Shah Rukh Khan has told in a latest interview what kind of project he wants to do in 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for next in March-April

In an interview with Raya Abirachard during the promotion of Dunki, SRK talked about his next film which will be released in 2024. The video clip is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the actor was asked about the new film after Dunki. "I think I will start in March-April. Now I am trying to do a film which is more age-real for me and would also like to play it as a hero and film star," said Shah Rukh.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Dunki's success in Australia, New Zealand, Shah Rukh Khan's starrer becomes 3rd blockbuster opener

There is a wave of excitement among the fans on this statement about Shah Rukh Khan's new project. Talking about the actor's film Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani directed has earned huge money on the first day. If reports are to be believed, the first-day collection of Dunki is said to be beyond Rs 30 crore. However, no confirmation has come from the makers on these figures. Let us tell you, along with Shah Rukh Khan, many actors including Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochar, and Anil Grover are seen in the film. Presented by GO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunky is out running in theatres.

Latest Entertainment News