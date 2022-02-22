Agastya Nanda to star opposite Suhana Khan in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies? Trio snapped together | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Zoya Akhtar

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is all set to follow in his footsteps. It is being reported that he will mark his acting debut with none other than Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, The Archies. However, there's no official announcement about the cast of the film yet. On Tuesday, Agastya was snapped outside a dance class in Khar, Mumbai with Suhana and Zoya cementing the speculations.

In the pictures, Suhana was seen wearing a black cropped jacket over a white top and grey pants. She kept her hair loose and carried an off white bag.

While Agastya was snapped seated in his car with his friends. Zoya posed for the paparazzi wearing a black T-shirt, striped trousers.

Last year in November, streaming giant Netflix had announced that Zoya will direct a new musical drama set in the 1960s based on Archie Comics. “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the post read.

Zoya Akhtar also shared the news on her Instagram account. Several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Maheep Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, among others expressed their excitement about The Archies in the comments section.

The film will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. Other details about the project are kept under cover.