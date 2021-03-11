Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR After watching Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, emotional Boney says mother Sridevi would have been proud

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy Roohi released in theatres on Thursday. Actress's father and producer Boney Kapoor got emotional as he saw the film some time ago. He felt proud and expects a good response from the audience. While talking to SpotboyE, he told, “It goes into the horror-comedy genre. It has genuinely scary and genuinely LOL moments. Audiences would either have a good laugh over the spooky content or else, there are some whose faith in the supernatural would be strengthened.”

"Janhvi is working so hard, she wants to get better with every film. Her mother would have been proud of her," Boney added as he while remembered his late wife and Janhvi's mother, Sridevi.

Boney has turned actor for Luv Ranjan's next project where he will be playing the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father. He also expressed his desire to play an on-screen father for her daughter Janhvi in some film someday.

"Rather than see someone else play Janhvi’s father I’d like to do the needful,". said Boney to the entertainment portal.

On a related note, Roohi is getting mixed response from both the critics and the audience. Directed by Hardik Mehta and written by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharm ain lead roles.

Roohi is being termed as Stree's crazy sister. Stree which featured Rajkummar and Shraddha Kapoor collected around Rs 7 crore at the box office on an opening day along with positive reviews. However, considering the pandemic situation and casting, it is expected that the film will range anything in between Rs 1.75 to 2.50 crores.

