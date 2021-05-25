After viral BBMAs PDA moment, Priyanka Chopra shares secret behind her and Nick Jonas' 'great marriage'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS Priyanka Chopra shares secret behind her and Nick Jonas' 'great marriage'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in their second year of marriage. The two are adorable together and their public appearances are nothing less than a treat to their fans. Recently the duo took the style quotient high with their red carpet look at the Billboard Music Awards on May 24. Their PDA-filled night had Nickyanka fans trending the couple on Twitter for giving everyone couple goals.

Fans are loving the moment and can't stop appreciating, they as they lovingly call the couple. In case you're wondering what makes them the lovely couple. Here's the answer-- "conversation."

During a video segment with Vogue Australia titled 'The Secret Behind,' Priyanka Chopra was asked to reveal her secrets behind a good marriage. Responding to it, PeeCee earnestly confessed, "Secret behind a good marriage? I'm just two years in so I wouldn't be able to tell you so much but according to me, it's conversation and actually sitting down, being able to talk to each other, spend time with each other and actually enjoy it is an amazing secret."

Talking about the secret to her happiness, the actress picked her loved ones. "The secret behind my happiness is my family, my friends and the people who are closest to me. Keeping yourself surrounded by positivity and people who love you and support you is definitely a secret to happiness," Priyanka shared.

For the unversed, Priyanka was one of the presenters at the Billboard Music Awards while her husband performed at the music awards and hosted the ceremony.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has many International projects in the pipeline including films like The Matrix 4, Text For You, Citadel, Sheela and others. On the other hand, her husband Nick Jonas recently released his studio album 'Spaceman'. As an actor, he has appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway, and Chaos Walking. He is also judging the latest season of singing reality show The Voice.

