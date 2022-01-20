Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/YASHRAJMUKHATE After 'Tuada Kutta Tommy,' Shehnaaz Gill collaborates with Yashraj Mukhate for new song 'Boring Day' | VIDEO

After the success of the song 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' featuring dialogues of Shehnaaz Gill, Yashraj Mukhate has collaborated with the singer-actor for their new song titled 'Boring Day'. The new short song, released on Thursday, features a composition of Shehnaaz's dialogues from her appearance in 'Bigg Boss 13', with the refrain 'such a boring day, such a boring people'. At the end of the clip, Shehnaaz also makes an appearance, singing and dancing along with Yashraj.

Taking to Instagram, Yashraj shared the video of the same and wrote in the caption, "Boring Day Another one with the amazing Shehnaaz Gill @artisingh5 love your expressions #yashrajmukhate #shehnaazgill #dialoguewithbeath @shehnaazgill." While for Shehnaaz, she shared the clip with a bunch of sparkle emojis.

Have a look:

Fans and members of the film industry flooded Yashraj's Instagram post with likes and comments. "Haahhhahahahhahahahaa supperrrrrrb Yashraj. Bahut dino baad. Lekin mazzaaa aa gaya," Archana Puran Singh commented. "Hahaha.... ShehnaazXYashraj," a social media user added.

Speaking about their previous video, Yashraj shared the same on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol : @iamsrk."

See it here:

Yashraj's previous hit songs include 'Pawri Hori Hai', 'Biggini Shoot' and 'Rasode Me Kon Tha'.

Speaking about Shehnaaz, she was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' which also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.