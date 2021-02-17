After Tripti Dimri, Karan Johar introduces second young talent Gurfateh Singh Pirzada to DCA squad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar introduces second young talent Gurfateh Singh Pirzada to DCA squad

Filmmaker Karan Johar's new company Dharma Cornerstone Agency has announced its second young talent, actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. Earlier in January, the director and producer announced his production house Dharma's collaboration with Bunty Sajdeh's talent company Corner Stone. In case you don't know, actor Gurfateh was seen as Vijay Pratap Singh in the 2020 Netflix film 'Guilty'. Introducing Gurfateh, Karan Johar took to his Instagram on Wednesday and posted a video, where he calls the actor 'bold and suave'.

"#DCASquad..Proud to introduce you to the newest addition to the #DCASquad. Meet @gurfatehpirzada - he's bold, he's suave and he has a gaze that'll leave you entranced. He's delivered a powerful performance in #Guilty and we can’t wait to see him in action again! #DCA @dcatalent @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri," the filmmaker posted.

In a follow-up post, KJo shared some photos of the actor and wrote, "When it comes to stealing hearts, this boy is 'guilty' as charged! We're super excited to have @gurfatehpirzada onboard the #DCASquad and we can't wait to create more magic with him! #DCA @dcatalent @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri."

The official handle of DCA Talent also introduced Gurfateh Singh as the next member after actor Tripti Dimri. "#DCASquad Electrifying gaze? Stealing the hearts? This bad boy is ‘guilty’ as charged! Welcome @gurfatehpirzada to the #DCA family. #DCASquad." read the official handle of DCA Talent.

See the post:

On Tuesday, Karan introduced the first actress Tripti Dimri to get on board. He took to his Instagram and wrote, "She has the spark to start a fire, and a dynamic personality to fuel that fire...We're super excited to have @tripti_dimri on board and we can't wait to unleash her talent to the world. Stay tuned, as we welcome more young talent to the @DCATalent roster this week. #DCASquad #DCA @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri"

On a related note, earlier in January, Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh named their new project Dharma Cornerstone Agency DCA. Dharma has become the second Bollywood production house after Yash Raj Films to have a talent management wing.