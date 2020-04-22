After Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan to release song of hope 'Avirum Anbum' during COVID-19 lockdown

Image Source : TWITTER Kamal Haasan to release song of hope 'Avirum Anbum' during COVID-19 lockdown

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has penned, sung and directed "Avirum Anbum" -- a song on hope, positivity and love in these testing times. Joining him in the effort are his daughter, actress Shruti Haasan, composers Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Devi Sri Prasad, singers Shankar Mahadevan, Bombay Jayashree and Sid Sriram, actors Siddharth and Andrea, pianist Lydian, and singer-actor Mugen. The song is composed by Ghibran and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, and will be released on April 23.

Commenting on the collaboration with various talents for "Arivum Anbum", Kamal said: "This was truly a democratic process and each participant recorded his/her part themselves as none of us could meet. It's a collaboration in the truest sense and since everyone shot and recorded it themselves from their homes, I don't know whom to credit cinematography to."

"We have entered an era of high end technology and everyone individually sent us their portions which we put together. I have written the song and Ghibran has composed it and all the participants were on board just over a call. This collaboration has made me so proud of my tribe, not just locally but internationally. Artistes are continuously trying to inject optimism in the masses since they look up to us. The song is a reminder of all that we are capable of and also the fact that tough times don't last, only tough people do," he added.

Composer of the song Ghibran feels that a united effort like this can help people to overcome this situation.

"We have created a song from our homes even at this time of crisis of the coronavirus pandemic. We all are in this together and we will win over it, but only with a united effort, and that is the key to win over any pandemic that surrounds us. I am extremely happy and grateful to have associated with each and every person who has worked on this song and who came forward without a second thought, also to all the chorus singers who sent me their works and came forward to collaborate with me. The difference we can create by being together is all that matters and we have created something together," said the composer.

The song will be released by Think Music. "These are surreal times and the new way of life is truly testing for everyone. At a time like this, when emotions are running high, it's important that all of us remember to treat people with love and compassion. This song by the ever talented Kamal Hassan and the talented artistes captures that beautifully and is sure to resonate with anyone who hears it," said Swaroop Reddy, president of Think Music.

