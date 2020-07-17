Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IULIAVANTUR/SALMANKHAN After Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur enjoys rice planting at Panvel farmhouse

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown took place, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his close friends including Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandes, and family. Every now and then, he keeps on sharing photos and videos of his quarantine activities for his fans. Recently, he shared a picture in the muddy rice field and now it seems that the Romanian model-singer has taken notes from him. She recently took to her social media and shared a picture of herself planting rice in the lush green fields. Captioning the beautiful photo on Instagram, she wrote, "I spent many of my summer holidays at the country side as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I’ve never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me. About this experience I ll share more very soon on my youtube chanel. Subscribe to my youtube chanel fast."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Salman while sharing the picture wrote, "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !"

Scroll down to see what Iulia has been doing amid the lockdown:

Previously, his bodyguard Shera shared a video of them exploring the Panvel farmhouse. It showed the actor moving down the lust green path as Shera follows him. Sharing the video, Shera wrote, "Following the Legend........ My Maalik."

Another picture of the 'Bharat' actor showed him coated in mud wearing shorts and a sleeveless T-shirt. The caption read, "Respect to all the farmers.."

On the professional front, Salman Khan finished shooting for his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai before the lockdown was announced. The film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

