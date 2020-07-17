After Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur enjoys rice planting at Panvel farmhouse

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown took place, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his close friends including Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandes, and family. Every now and then, he keeps on sharing photos and videos of his quarantine activities for his fans. Recently, he shared a picture in the muddy rice field and now it seems that the Romanian model-singer has taken notes from him. She recently took to her social media and shared a picture of herself planting rice in the lush green fields. Captioning the beautiful photo on Instagram, she wrote, "I spent many of my summer holidays at the country side as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I’ve never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me. About this experience I ll share more very soon on my youtube chanel. Subscribe to my youtube chanel fast."
I spent many of my summer holidays at the country side as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I’ve never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me. About this experience I ll share more very soon on my youtube chanel. Subscribe to my youtube chanel fast 😉🤗 #iuliavantur #ricefield #farmlife #love #nature #rice #green #work #grateful
Meanwhile, Salman while sharing the picture wrote, "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !"
Scroll down to see what Iulia has been doing amid the lockdown:
“How to eat a mango!?” 😂 When I was a kid I use to climb the trees and eat the fruits right there, on the spot. There is a certain joy of eating the fruits that way...juicy, natural, closer to the nature, to the essence. I still do it sometimes and I really enjoy it. What about u? #iuliavantur #howtoeatamango #mango #fruit #yellow #joy #eating #healthy #organic #love #natural #tasty
“If u truly love nature, u will find beauty everywhere” This is one of the quotes I like from the ones u’ve sent for my last post. Thank u for your messages. This quote was sent by @stepanyan_107 Thank u 🙏🏼 Let’s built a community of positivity and share here the beauty we see, experience or learn #instagram #iuliavantur #nature #beauty #goodvibes #waterfall #water #green
Hello July! This is my month. Because I was born in July, my mom decided to give me this name “iulia” (July=iulie in Romanian). Iulia with an i (you-lia) 😉 So... this is my month and I’ll do what I want and I want... to do good! I challenge u to do good with me in July. Consider it a gift for me. Every day try to do something good for yourself or people around u: learn something new, help others, not necessarily financially. We all need a good word, a smile, a motivation. Something good to be your task for the day! Who is on? Who is with me? The ones who send me their good deeds and tag me, I’ll post them in my stories. Let’s do good, let’s spread more positivity, we need it! Sending love to all of u and my challenge starts... NOW! At the end of the day I’ll post my good deeds and yours. Let’s grow a good community ❤️ #iuliavantur #dogood #begood #positivevibes #happy #joy #share #love #july #challenge
Namaskar 🙏🏼 Surya Namaskar! My closest people know how much I love the sun, it s energy, how I recharge and change my vibe just seeing the sun. I bow to the sun 🙏🏼 I’m grateful for it everyday We just witnessed a #solareclipse on #internationalyogaday as an another chance to heal, to awaken, to reset, to find the balance, light and peace. There are all inside of us, we just have to connect with them. Yoga is a good way to do it🙏🏼 Happy new week, new start! Happy Monday! #iuliavantur #yoga #sun #love #peace #balance #monday #goodvibes
Previously, his bodyguard Shera shared a video of them exploring the Panvel farmhouse. It showed the actor moving down the lust green path as Shera follows him. Sharing the video, Shera wrote, "Following the Legend........ My Maalik."
Another picture of the 'Bharat' actor showed him coated in mud wearing shorts and a sleeveless T-shirt. The caption read, "Respect to all the farmers.."
On the professional front, Salman Khan finished shooting for his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai before the lockdown was announced. The film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.