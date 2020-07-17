Friday, July 17, 2020
     
After Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur enjoys rice planting at Panvel farmhouse

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has been quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse recently shared a picture from the muddy rice field and now it seems that the Romanian model-singer Iulia Vantur has taken notes from him. She recently took to her social media and shared a picture of herself planting rice in the lush green fields.

New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2020 11:42 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IULIAVANTUR/SALMANKHAN

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown took place, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his close friends including Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandes, and family. Every now and then, he keeps on sharing photos and videos of his quarantine activities for his fans. Recently, he shared a picture in the muddy rice field and now it seems that the Romanian model-singer has taken notes from him. She recently took to her social media and shared a picture of herself planting rice in the lush green fields. Captioning the beautiful photo on Instagram, she wrote, "I spent many of my summer holidays at the country side as a child and I use to enjoy helping my grandparents working the land, planting seeds, taking care of the animals. It is very rewarding. I’ve never planted rice before so this was a new experience for me. About this experience I ll share more very soon on my youtube chanel. Subscribe to my youtube chanel fast."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Salman while sharing the picture wrote, "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !" 

Scroll down to see what Iulia has been doing amid the lockdown:

View this post on Instagram

Hello July! This is my month. Because I was born in July, my mom decided to give me this name “iulia” (July=iulie in Romanian). Iulia with an i (you-lia) 😉 So... this is my month and I’ll do what I want and I want... to do good! I challenge u to do good with me in July. Consider it a gift for me. Every day try to do something good for yourself or people around u: learn something new, help others, not necessarily financially. We all need a good word, a smile, a motivation. Something good to be your task for the day! Who is on? Who is with me? The ones who send me their good deeds and tag me, I’ll post them in my stories. Let’s do good, let’s spread more positivity, we need it! Sending love to all of u and my challenge starts... NOW! At the end of the day I’ll post my good deeds and yours. Let’s grow a good community ❤️ #iuliavantur #dogood #begood #positivevibes #happy #joy #share #love #july #challenge

A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia) on

Previously, his bodyguard Shera shared a video of them exploring the Panvel farmhouse. It showed the actor moving down the lust green path as Shera follows him. Sharing the video, Shera wrote, "Following the Legend........ My Maalik."

Another picture of the 'Bharat' actor showed him coated in mud wearing shorts and a sleeveless T-shirt. The caption read, "Respect to all the farmers.."

View this post on Instagram

Respect to all the farmers . .

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

On the professional front, Salman Khan finished shooting for his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai before the lockdown was announced. The film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

 

 

 

