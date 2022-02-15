After Salman Khan, Dharmendra pays emotional tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Veteran actor Dharmendra paid an emotional tribute to the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, on his Instagram handle, on Tuesday. The actor posted a video that had a slideshow of photos of him with the singer. Popular songs from his films, which Lata Ji had sung, played in the background. The songs included, 'Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha' from 'Anpadh', 'Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai' from 'Aap Ki Parchhaiyan', 'Ye Dil Tum Bin Kahin Lagta Nahi' from 'Izzat' and 'Tumhe Dil Mai Band Kardu' from 'Aas Paas'. Previously, it was superstar Salman Khan who paid a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by sharing a video of himself singing her song.

The actor wrote in the caption, "Lata ji, miss you. You will always be remembered with great love and respect. Pray for your soul be in peace." Fans took to the comments section and showered their love on the post.

The actor had earlier also posted on his social media account when the news of the singer's demise broke. He had written "Whole world is sad !!! Can't believe lata ji have left us for ever. We will miss you Lata ji . I pray your soul be in peace"

The legendary singer, who sung innumerable songs in a span of seven decades, breathed her last on 6th February 2022, at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, due to multiple organ failure.